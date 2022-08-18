Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average of $148.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

