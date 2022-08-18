Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after buying an additional 2,695,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,492,000 after acquiring an additional 501,137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 317,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,445,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,894,000 after acquiring an additional 281,040 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT opened at $38.22 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

