Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $893,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

