Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FPE opened at $18.14 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.