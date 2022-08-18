Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $243.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day moving average of $232.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

