Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $437.82 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.80 and a 200 day moving average of $423.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

