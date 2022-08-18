Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS OMFL opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

