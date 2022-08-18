Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 1.20% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 667,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 178,639 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,939,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,557 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85.

