Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:CALF opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46.

