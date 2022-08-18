Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAC opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

