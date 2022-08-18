Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 759,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 216,523 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 187,944 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 721,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 187,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 861,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 97,055 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJM stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

