Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 922.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $55.97 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73.

