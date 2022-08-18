Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 6.00% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $83.24.

