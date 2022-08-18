Stratos (STOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.81 Million

Stratos (STOS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Stratos has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratos has a market cap of $5.81 million and $502,894.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00720897 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Stratos Coin Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Buying and Selling Stratos
