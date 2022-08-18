Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $114.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

