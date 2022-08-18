Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SDIG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.