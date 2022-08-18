Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.16. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $148.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 128.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 175,640 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

