Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Raised to $79.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

