Super Group Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Super Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

SGHC stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 453,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

