Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,284 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of Synchrony Financial worth $38,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

