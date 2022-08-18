Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.20. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
