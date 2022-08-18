Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $381.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.20. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

