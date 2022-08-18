Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.49 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Syscoin has a market cap of $114.67 million and $3.49 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00258601 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000912 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,499,546 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

