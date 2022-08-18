Syscoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.01 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $112.73 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00261167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,555,435 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

