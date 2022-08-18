System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Sells $510,000.00 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $171,995.60.

System1 Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SST traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,369. System1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SST. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

