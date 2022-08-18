TagCoin (TAG) Price Reaches $0.0194

TagCoin (TAG) traded up 73.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. TagCoin has a total market cap of $125,035.13 and $21.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TagCoin has traded up 67.3% against the US dollar. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,410.47 or 0.99983467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050734 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027621 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC.

TagCoin (CRYPTO:TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. The Reddit community for TagCoin is https://reddit.com/r/tagcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

