Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.62. 48,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.25. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.54.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

