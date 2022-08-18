Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.90 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-3.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.18.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 116,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tapestry by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.