TBC Bank Group (OTCMKTS:TBCCF) Trading 117.3% Higher

TBC Bank Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TBCCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 117.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.98. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.