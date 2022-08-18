TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 261,617 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,617 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of DoorDash worth $233,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

DoorDash Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $84.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $1,080,994.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,333 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $1,080,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $259,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,853.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,608 shares of company stock worth $11,449,399. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

