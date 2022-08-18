TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 374,142 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,482,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $114,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

