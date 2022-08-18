TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,579 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $124,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $413,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $413,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,178,258 shares of company stock valued at $46,804,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $363.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

