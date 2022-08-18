TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of SBA Communications worth $112,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,933,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. UBS Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.88.

Shares of SBAC opened at $346.77 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

