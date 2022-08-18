TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 201,851 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,851 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hilton Worldwide worth $144,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.46 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.83.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

