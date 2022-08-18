TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $162,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

Insider Activity at KLA

KLA Price Performance

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,045 shares of company stock worth $3,025,459. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $375.09 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.