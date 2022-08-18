Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $28.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.