Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Investors

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

