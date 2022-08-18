Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THW stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

