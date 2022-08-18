Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
TDOC traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
