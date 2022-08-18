Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 18th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00.

TDOC traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

