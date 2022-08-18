Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of TDY traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.91. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,029. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.39 and its 200-day moving average is $415.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

