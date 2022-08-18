Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) PT Raised to €7.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.10 ($7.24) to €7.20 ($7.35) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Telekom Austria Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY remained flat at $12.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Telekom Austria has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.
About Telekom Austria
