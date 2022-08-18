Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Up 4.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 39,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,828,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TELL. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Tellurian Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

About Tellurian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tellurian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tellurian by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

