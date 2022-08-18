Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $65.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Children’s Place Stock Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $48.93 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 78.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

