Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Clear Secure in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Secure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Clear Secure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clear Secure Trading Down 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of YOU opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.57. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,718,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,193,008.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,310 in the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Featured Stories

