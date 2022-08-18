Telsey Advisory Group Trims Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price to $8.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Honest from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Honest Trading Down 3.8 %

HNST opened at $4.28 on Monday. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $394.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Insider Activity at Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Honest had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $51,585.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,319.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,526 shares of company stock valued at $106,394. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

