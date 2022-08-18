Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Tennant Stock Up 1.3 %

Tennant stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.69. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,886. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Tennant’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Tennant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,386,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tennant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,421,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tennant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tennant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

