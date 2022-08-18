Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Down 1.8%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.00. 1,245,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,508,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 75.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

