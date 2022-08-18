Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Gerald L. Morgan Sells 4,665 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.1 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

