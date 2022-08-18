Texas Yale Capital Corp. Buys Shares of 11,864 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.95.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

