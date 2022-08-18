Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $152.14 and a one year high of $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average of $168.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

