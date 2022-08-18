Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 3% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $38.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00007939 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008316 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014661 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
Tezos Profile
Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 927,237,076 coins and its circulating supply is 905,697,099 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Tezos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
