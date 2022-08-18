The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allstate Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.