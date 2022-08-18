The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Insider Transactions at Allstate
In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Allstate Stock Performance
NYSE ALL opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.73.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allstate (ALL)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.